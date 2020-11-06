Menu
Ricky Byrd on Changing the Conversation Around Addiction

Former Joan Jett and The Blackhearts guitarist discusses his new album Sobering Times

by
on November 06, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Ricky Byrd

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Ricky Byrd, formerly of Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, returns with Sobering Times, his latest in a series of records that reflect on addiction recovery. Byrd spoke with Kyle Meredith about playing to recovery music groups and how the conversation and stigma has changed since becoming sober in the late ’80s. The singer-songwriter also discusses making a fun record with a message, his penchant for rough & tumble music, and the possibility of continuing the theme on future albums.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

