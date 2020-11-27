Menu
The Doors’ Robby Krieger on 50 Years of Morrison Hotel

Veteran joins Kyle Meredith With... to discuss new album The Ritual Begins At Sundown

on November 27, 2020, 1:00pm
The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the 50th anniversary of Morrison Hotel. Krieger tells us about coming up with the solo to “Peace Frog” and how Lonnie Mac came out of retirement to play bass on “Roadhouse Blues”. Then we pull into the present as Krieger discusses his new album, The Ritual Begins At Sundown. The LP has a blues connection to Morrison Hotel in the song “The Hitch” as well as a very strong Frank Zappa connection. Hear about all of that as well as a small tease about next year’s 50th anniversary collection of LA Woman.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

