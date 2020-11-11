Romy on Going from Heartbreak Songs to Positive Jams

Kyle Meredith With... Romy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Romy, one-third of The xx, joins Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut solo single, “Lifetime”, and preview her upcoming solo album. The English artist tells us how working with pop songwriters set a direction for the music she’s making now, going from the heartbreak songs of The xx to the dance-driven positivity that we hear on this lead single. Later, Romy discusses how the pandemic has lead her to write about seeking connection, co-writing Dua Lipa’s “Electricity”, working with Kalela, and taking advice from Sia.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter