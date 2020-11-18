James Mercer on Closing the Musical Gap Between The Shins and Broken Bells

Kyle Meredith With... The Shins

James Mercer sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Shins’ new single, “The Great Divide”. The singer-songwriter explains how it musically conjures both nostalgia and futurism, and how he’s slowly been closing the musical gap between The Shins and Broken Bells. Mercer also discusses a potential 20th anniversary edition of Oh Inverted World, whether we’ll see a new Shins album anytime soon, the nearly finished LP from Broken Bells, and his recent work with Bruce Hornsby.

