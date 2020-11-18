Menu
James Mercer on Closing the Musical Gap Between The Shins and Broken Bells

Singer-songwriter joins Kyle Meredith With... to discuss new single "The Great Divide"

November 18, 2020
James Mercer sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Shins’ new single, “The Great Divide”. The singer-songwriter explains how it musically conjures both nostalgia and futurism, and how he’s slowly been closing the musical gap between The Shins and Broken Bells. Mercer also discusses a potential 20th anniversary edition of Oh Inverted World, whether we’ll see a new Shins album anytime soon, the nearly finished LP from Broken Bells, and his recent work with Bruce Hornsby.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

