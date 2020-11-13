Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

This Is the Kit on the Need for Empathy and Solitude

Kate Stables catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about playing against the folk genre

by
on November 13, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... This Is the Kit
Kyle Meredith With... This Is the Kit

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

This Is The Kit returns with a new album, Off Off On, and Kate Stables catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about finding new sounds and playing against the folk genre. Stables also discusses the themes of empathy and the human condition, the power of youth leading the movements around the world, and borrowing from the Earth from future generations. Currently residing in Paris, the singer-songwriter also dishes on her need for solitude, love of pinhole photography, and the special edition car decks she’s made, which could hold mystical powers.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
Dead Sara Return with New Song “Hands Up”: Stream
Next Story
The Pretty Reckless Announce New Album Death By Rock and Roll, Share “25”: Stream