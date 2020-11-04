Menu
Thurston Moore on America Being “Hijacked by a Racist Landlord”

The Sonic Youth co-founder discusses his new solo album By the Fire

November 04, 2020
Sonic Youth co-founder Thurston Moore sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss By the Fire, his latest solo album and one that finds him taking inspiration from The Rolling Stones and The Replacements. Moore talks about working with producer Paul Epworth, the record’s classic rock moments, messing with traditional sounds, and playing to his past. The No Wave godfather also tells us about the themes of enlightenment, how all art is political, and voting for a candidate who will give progressive voices a seat at the table. Moore also tells us about a biography in the works, Sonic Life, which could see release in the next year.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

