Tommy Lee on How Hip-Hop Fits Into His Songwriting

The Mötley Crüe co-founder discusses his new album Andro on Kyle Meredith With...

by
on November 23, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Tommy Lee
Kyle Meredith With... Tommy Lee

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Tommy Lee sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Andro, a record that finds him collaborating with folks like Mickey Avalon, Lukas Rossi, Shotty Horroh, and Brooke Candy. The Mötley Crüe co-founder also dives into relating to rap as a drummer, how this was originally was to have been a Methods of Mayhem album, splitting the male and female artists up, and covering Prince. Lee then discusses having Tyla Yaweh and Post Malone name a song after him, what it’s like to be a pop culture icon, and the perception that older Crüe fans have on his new ventures.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

