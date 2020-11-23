Tommy Lee on How Hip-Hop Fits Into His Songwriting

Kyle Meredith With... Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Andro, a record that finds him collaborating with folks like Mickey Avalon, Lukas Rossi, Shotty Horroh, and Brooke Candy. The Mötley Crüe co-founder also dives into relating to rap as a drummer, how this was originally was to have been a Methods of Mayhem album, splitting the male and female artists up, and covering Prince. Lee then discusses having Tyla Yaweh and Post Malone name a song after him, what it’s like to be a pop culture icon, and the perception that older Crüe fans have on his new ventures.

