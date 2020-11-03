Lady Gaga at Biden's Election Eve rally

Lady Gaga came out swinging to support Joe Biden on Monday night during his final campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The blockbuster singer continued to urge her fans to vote before performing two of her hits: “Shallow” and “You and I”.

“I know I believe in Joe Biden,” Gaga told the crowd. “You probably already believe he’s the right choice over Donald Trump. You don’t need me to tell you why. Because, like me, you’ve experienced the last four years and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice and know in your heart, without any doubt, that Joe Biden is the right choice.”



“Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it,” she continued. “Because they do. And to all the women, and all the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers, or wives by any part of their bodies.”

The appearance follows a string of dubious attacks from the right. On Sunday, Trump’s campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted this pathetic tirade: “Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men and women of [Pennsylvania] like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga.”

Naturally, Trump followed suit with his own hollow threats during today’s rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, telling the crowd: “I can tell you stories about Lady Gaga.” As Stereogum points out, it was only 10 years ago the guy loved Gaga.

Watch Gaga’s full speech and performance below (scan to -34 minutes in the stream). For added measure, we’ve also included Gaga’s spirited response to Murtaugh shortly after.

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020