Trump Supporter Lil Pump Didn’t Register to Vote

Lil Pump, photo by AP

Lil Pump spent the better part of the last month leading up to the election stumping for Donald Trump. So it comes as a surprise (but also, like, not a surprise at all) that the SoundCloud rapper didn’t cast a ballot for Trump… because he never registered to vote.

Pump, whose real name is Born Gazzy Garcia, does not show up as a registered voter on Florida state voter rolls, reports The Smoking Gun. A supervisor for the Miami-Dade County Elections Department — the county Lil Pump would be a registered in because, last year, he bought a home in Miami Beach that’s labeled as his “principal residence” in mortgage records — confirmed these findings as well.



Let’s revisit the timeline really quickly. Florida residents had until October 5th to register to vote. Lil Pump endorsed Trump a mere two weeks before the election. On November 3rd, he appeared at a Trump rally where Trump incorrectly introduced him as “Little Pimp”. It sure looks like the Harverd Dropout rapper wanted more attention for a bump in music sales, grifter-style, considering he didn’t cast a ballot for the very President he campaigned with.

In case you’ve been in a coma, Joe Biden is officially the president-elect after winning 306 electoral votes and the popular vote by a 6 million lead. For many, it’s exciting to know the next US president doesn’t schmooze with pedophiles, embolden white nationalists to start a race war, spread deadly misinformation, or get kicked out of the neighborhood by the world’s nicest human, Mr Rogers.

Instead of using this as an opportunity to embrace a new candidate and his policies, Lil Pump is desperately clinging to the false promise that Trump could reverse the election results through failed lawsuits and incessant fear-mongering. “Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system,” he tweeted. “Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020”