Trump Supporter Lil Pump Didn’t Register to Vote

As confirmed by Florida's voter records

on November 14, 2020, 1:12pm
Lil Pump, photo by AP

Lil Pump spent the better part of the last month leading up to the election stumping for Donald Trump. So it comes as a surprise (but also, like, not a surprise at all) that the SoundCloud rapper didn’t cast a ballot for Trump… because he never registered to vote.

Pump, whose real name is Born Gazzy Garcia, does not show up as a registered voter on Florida state voter rolls, reports The Smoking Gun. A supervisor for the Miami-Dade County Elections Department — the county Lil Pump would be a registered in because, last year, he bought a home in Miami Beach that’s labeled as his “principal residence” in mortgage records — confirmed these findings as well.

Let’s revisit the timeline really quickly. Florida residents had until October 5th to register to vote. Lil Pump endorsed Trump a mere two weeks before the election. On November 3rd, he appeared at a Trump rally where Trump incorrectly introduced him as “Little Pimp”. It sure looks like the Harverd Dropout rapper wanted more attention for a bump in music sales, grifter-style, considering he didn’t cast a ballot for the very President he campaigned with.

In case you’ve been in a coma, Joe Biden is officially the president-elect after winning 306 electoral votes and the popular vote by a 6 million lead. For many, it’s exciting to know the next US president doesn’t schmooze with pedophiles, embolden white nationalists to start a race war, spread deadly misinformation, or get kicked out of the neighborhood by the world’s nicest human, Mr Rogers.

Instead of using this as an opportunity to embrace a new candidate and his policies, Lil Pump is desperately clinging to the false promise that Trump could reverse the election results through failed lawsuits and incessant fear-mongering. “Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system,” he tweeted. “Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020”

