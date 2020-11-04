Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Seemingly Denies Rumors She Dumped Him After Trump Endorsement

Lil Wayne (photo by Ben Kaye) and Denise Bidot (image via Instagram)

After rapper Lil Wayne endorsed Donald Trump for president, TMZ reported that he’d been dumped by his girlfriend, Denise Bidot. It looked like Weezy F. Baby might have to F. himself for a little while, but now Bidot seems to have quashed those rumors. In a since-deleted tweet, screenshotted for posterity, Bidot responded to the breakup story by writing, “I did NOT! This is absolutely false,” (via Complex).

Bidot, a model, recently deleted her Instagram account, and one of her last posts was a meme that read, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough.” That fueled rumors of their breakup, and blogger B. Scott poured gas on the fire by publishing a confirmation from someone alleging to be Bidot’s friend. But yesterday, November 3rd, Bidot herself dumped cold water on the story.



At this time, it’s not clear if Bidot and Wayne are still dating, or why she deleted her, “This is absolutely false,” tweet. Yesterday, a fan asked her on Twitter about her decision to end her Instagram account, and she succinctly replied, “Over it.”

For now, you’ll have to look elsewhere for your presidential schadenfreude. May we suggest turning your attention to Lil Pump, who endorsed Trump only to have Trump hilariously butcher his name? Or perhaps you’d prefer Johnny Rotten’s unhinged MAGA rant on Good Morning Britain? Regardless, don’t miss the presidential concession from the Patron Saint of Messiness, Kanye West.

