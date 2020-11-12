Menu
Lindsey Buckingham Announces Livestream Concert from His Home Studio

Marking the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist's first public performance since his open-heart surgery last year

by
on November 12, 2020, 11:48am
lindsey buckingham at home live studio performance livestream
Lindsey Buckingham, photo by Cara Robbins

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a special ticketed livestream concert coming straight from his home studio. Dubbed “At Home with Lindsey Buckingham”, the event is set to take place December 5th at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The show will mark Buckingham’s first public performance in nearly two years, following both his dismissal from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 and his open-heart surgery last year. That life-saving operation reportedly did some damage to his vocal chords, but he demonstrated his recovery during a corporate Zoom performance in August. He was also supposed to go on a solo tour back in the spring, but COVID forced a cancellation of those plans.

Tickets for “At Home with Lindsey Buckingham” go on sale Friday, November 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET via the guitarist’s website. 50 fans will be able to upgrade their access to include a Q&A taking place before the gig, in addition to a limited edition merch bundle. Regular tickets cost $15, with the “VIP” package set at $125.

This isn’t the first time Buckingham has popped up during the pandemic. Last month, he joined in the viral “Dreams” TikTok challenge by picking up a bottle of Ocean Spray and hopping on his horse. Other Fleetwood Mac members such as Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks also joined in on the trend.

at home with lindsey buckingham livestream concert

