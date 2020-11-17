Live-Action and Animation Collide in First Trailer for Tom and Jerry: Watch

Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.)

When a mouse threatens to ruin “the wedding of the century,” a hotel calls in a familiar foe in the first trailer for Tom & Jerry.

This feature film is an update of the beloved cartoon that dates back to 1940. William Hanna and Joseph Barbera created an iconic series by whittling a relationship down to its predatory core. Neither Tom nor Jerry spoke, and their interactions rarely extended far beyond a cat chasing a mouse, followed by the mouse foiling the cat. From this humble setup, Hanna and Barbera mined a nearly infinite variety of chases, conflicts, pratfalls, and punchlines. Now, WarnerBros. hope this classic framework will enchant a new generation.



It may be a game of cat and mouse, but the blend of animation and live-action may remind you of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? The cartoon animals co-star alongside flesh-and-blood actors including Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. Tim Story directs from a script by Kevin Costello.

The first trailer features collisions, electrocutions, moving mouseholes, and “Juice” by Lizzo. Check it out below. Tom & Jerry will come to theaters sometime in 2021.

This is the latest beloved cartoon to find new life in the 21st century. The Animaniacs reboot hits Hulu November 20th, while Cartoon Network and HBO Max recently announced Tiny Toons Looniversity.