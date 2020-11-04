Full House (ABC)

On October 30th, Lori Loughlin began serving a two-month prison sentence for her part in the largest college admissions scandal in American history. So far, it’s not going well — according to Us Weekly, the former star of Full House is said to be a total “wreck.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters accepted into the University of Southern California. The 56-year-old actress prepared to serve her time by hiring a prison coach and learning martial arts, but it doesn’t seem to have helped. According to one source, “Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting.”



Another source who called her a “wreck” explained Loughlin’s struggle to manage her anxiety. “Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears,” they said. “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

Loughlin has been placed in a facility in Dublin, California, which the Bureau of Prisons describes as “a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.” Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman recently served 11 days there after getting caught up in the same admissions scam. The prison sentence cost Loughlin her deal with Hallmark and got her fired from Netflix’s Full House sequel series.