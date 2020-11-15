Rick Moranis

New York City police have arrested the man who suckered-punched Rick Moranis last month.

Marquis Ventura, 35, is accused of attacking Moranis, 67, on the morning of October 1st as the actor walked on West 70th street near Central Park West. The attack was apparently unprovoked.



Moranis sustained injuries to his head, back, and hip in the attack and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Ventura was arrested on Saturday, November 14th, and charged with second degree felony assault, according to NBC News.

In September, Moranis made his first on-screen appearance in 23 years alongside Ryan Reynolds in a commercial for Mint Mobile. He’s next set to reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski in Disney+’s forthcoming reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/1, at 7:24 AM, a 67-year-old male victim was walking southbound on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street, when an unidentified male struck him in the head with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ZvSUPjtVdp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 2, 2020