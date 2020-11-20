Meek Mill Releases Surprise Quarantine Pack EP: Stream

Meek Mill, photo by Nick Langlois

Meek Mill has surprise-released a timely new EP aptly titled Quarantine Pack. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Quarantine Pack collects four tracks in total, each of which sees Meek collaborating with other rappers. “GTA” has a cameo from 42 Dugg. The EP’s opening and closing tracks — “Middle of It” and “Think It’s a Game”, respectively, tout guest verses by Vory. And then there’s “Pain Away”, his collaboration with Lil Durk that comes with a wild music video.



Meek has been celebrating the project on Twitter all day. “Let me know ya favorite song real quick we in here arguing which one the most fireeeee???” he tweeted. Shortly after, he hyped up his collaborators, writing, “Vory a baby goat remember this tweet!!!!!”

Quarantine Pack follows Meek’s Championships album from 2018, his first since being released from prison. The following year he and JAY-Z teamed up to launch a criminal justice reform organization.

More recently, Meek dropped standalone single “Otherside of America” over the summer. While the coronavirus pandemic rages on, he’s also spent some time helping those affected by COVID-19 by donating thousands of masks to inmates and guards in prisons.

Quarantine Pack EP Artwork:

Quarantine Pack EP Tracklist:

01. Middle Of It (ft. Vory)

02. Pain Away (ft. Lil Durk)

03. GTA (ft. 42 Dugg)

04. Think It’s A Game (ft. Vory)