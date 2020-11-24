Metallica’s Streaming Benefit Concert and Auction Raises Over $1.3 Million

Metallica Benefit, courtesy of Metallica

Metallica raised over $1.3 million and counting with their recent streaming benefit show and auction. The event was so successful, the streaming window has been extended through 11:00 p.m. PT on December 1st. Proceeds go toward the band’s charitable All Within My Hands Foundation.

This year, the annual “Helping Hands” concert saw Metallica in both acoustic and electric form, performing to a virtual audience of thousands. Audience members appeared on screens behind the band, providing an extra level of entertainment for fans watching from home. We caught the streaming show and came away impressed, as it mixed in some nice surprises among the band’s classic hits.



Metallica are certainly more than comfortable performing in front of the camera and staying active during the pandemic. Earlier this summer, the band performed a concert for a national drive-in broadcast and even played the national anthem remotely before a San Francisco Giants game.

Funds raised for All Within My Hands will be used to work with partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges, along with supporting COVID-19 and disaster relief efforts in the coming months. Prior to the streaming benefit show, Metallica’s foundation already made donations to COVID relief and West Coast wildfire relief totaling almost $1 million this year.

Get tickets to the streaming benefit through December 1st at this location.