Miley Cyrus Unveils Tracklist for New Album Plastic Hearts, Features Billy Idol and Joan Jett

The 12-track LP arrives in November

by
on November 13, 2020, 2:54pm
Miley Cyrus in "Midnight Sky" video

Miley Cyrus has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming seventh studio album Plastic Hearts. It’s out November 27th and features contributions from Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Dua Lipa.

This will be Cyrus’ first release since the 2019 EP She Is Coming, and her first full-length since 2017’s Younger NowCyrus had previously said that the 12-track effort was inspired by Britney Spears and Metallica. Fans got their first taste of what that might sound like with the rock-infused pop single “Midnight Sky”, and early reports about the album suggested it would contain her recent covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie”. In the end, the covers didn’t make the cut, but fans do have a trio of high-powered features to look forward to, including “Prisoner” with Dua Lipa, “Night Crawling” with Billy Idol, and “Bad Karma” with the Goddess of Rock herself, Joan Jett.

Check out the full tracklist below, and keep your eyes peeled for that Metallica covers album that Cyrus promised. Last week, she teamed up with Stevie Nicks for a remix of “Midnight Sky” called “Edge of Midnight”. In October, she delivered two of the best pop performances of the pandemic at #SOSFest and MTV UnpluggedRevisit the Top 10 Miley Cyrus rock and roll covers.

Plastic Hearts Tracklist:
01. WTF Do I Know
02. Plastic Hearts
03. Angels Like You
04. Prisoner (feat. Dua Lipa)
05. Gimme What I Want
06. Night Crawling (feat. Billy Idol)
07. Midnight Sky
08. High
09. Hate Me
10. Bad Karma (feat. Joan Jett)
11. Never Be Me
12. Golden G String

