10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Shares Video Response to Dave Grohl Conceding Defeat: Watch

Nandi Bushell

2020 will be remembered for a lot of crappy things, but it will also go down as the year Dave Grohl was bested by a 10-year-old girl. After weeks of back-and-forth drum battling, the Foo Fighters frontman conceded defeat to the great Nandi Bushell during his appearance on Colbert on Friday. Now, Bushell herself has issued a victory video that’s just about as perfect as anything she’s delivered this year.

“Mr. Grohl, thou declare defeat at my feet,” the young prodigy says while dressed as a rock and roll wizard. “The rock gods of old watch you retreat. Your legend in history will echo in time, but still, you resign to a child of three-foot-nine.”



She then calls upon “strum-Hendrix, slap-Lemmy and… Freddy” as she transforms into a dark angel. Staring down the camera, she begins reciting the Tenacious D classic “Tribute”, on which Grohl played drums in addition to appearing in the music video as a demon. “And he said, ‘Be you an angel?’ And I said, ‘Nay, I am a woman! Rock!” screams Bushell, changing the lyrics to fit her own soon-to-be legendary narrative.

Of course, all of this pint-sized domineering is in good fun, and the Bushell-Grohl story is still heading towards its epic — and perhaps destined — conclusion. After writing theme songs for one another, the pair intend to get together (virtually, we assume) to pen a collaborative track in the near future. “This will be the greatest song in the world,” Bushell promises in her latest video. “Yes! This will be no tribute.”

In her tweet sharing the clip, Bushell added, “Mr Grohl. Our #EPIC Battle has been one of the greatest in #ROCK history. I accepted your submission of defeat. The happiness and joy our battle has brought will only be amplified when we create the greatest rock song EVER WRITTEN!!!”

Watch Bushell’s assert her dominance over a rock and roll icon in the video below.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters recently announced their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, and shared the lead single “Shame Shame”. They also previewed the February release during a concert livestreamed from Los Angeles’ The Roxy last week.

Heads Up: From now through November 30th, receive a free gift for every purchase you make at the Consequence Store.

Mr Grohl. Our #EPIC Battle has been one of the greatest in #ROCK history. I accepted your submission of defeat. The happiness and joy our battle has brought will only be amplified when we create the greatest rock song EVER WRITTEN!!! @foofighters #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/hBdiH8BCoG — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 22, 2020