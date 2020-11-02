What’s Streaming on Netflix in November 2020

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Netflix is bringing the royalty in November 2020.

The highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown premieres mid-month to much hype. Oscar winner Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth, only this time she’ll duke it out with Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.



That’s not all! America’s own queen Dolly Parton is bringing her holiday special Christmas on the Square to the streaming giant on November 22nd. So, expect to spend Thanksgiving down in Tennessee for a little country get-together.

Elsewhere, there’s the hilarious new sketch comedy series Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, Shawn Mendes’ world tour documentary, and, yes, Kurt Russell’s return as Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.

In terms of archival additions, subscribers can head to Dawson’s Creek, catch some California rays with Boyz n the Hood, return to high school with Easy A, and get ready for Cobra Kai Season 3 with The Next Karate Kid.

Check out the entire list below, which includes what’s also leaving this month.

What’s Coming

Available November 1st

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Available November 2nd

Prospect

Available November 3rd

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special

Mother — Netflix Film

Available November 4th

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With a Prince

Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original

Available November 6th

Citation — Netflix Film

Country Ever After — Netflix Original

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film

The Late Bloomer

Available November 9th

Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Available November 10th

Dash & Lily — Netflix Original

Trash Truck — Netflix Family

Available November 11th

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special

The Liberator — Netflix Original

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original

What We Wanted — Netflix Film

Available November 12th

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — Netflix Film

Prom Night

Available November 13th

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film

The Life Ahead — Netflix Film

The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original

Available November 15th

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 —Netflix Original

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Available November 16th

Loving

Whose Streets?

Available November 17th

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family

We Are the Champions — Netflix Original

Available November 18th

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original

Available November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film

Available November 20th

Alien Xmas — Netflix Family

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary

If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film

Voices of Fire — Netflix Original

Available November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film

Machete Kills

Available November 23rd

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary

Available November 24th

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film

Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film

Wonderoos — Netflix Family

Available November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — Netflix Film

Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Available November 26th

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — Netflix Film

Available November 27th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family

The Call — Netflix Film

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film

Don’t Listen — Netflix Film

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original

Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original

La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film

Available November 28th

The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original

Available November 29th

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Available November 30th

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original

Finding Agnes — Netflix Film

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family

What’s Leaving Netflix

Leaving November 1st

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Leaving November 4th

Death House

Leaving November 6th

Into the Forest

Krisha

Leaving November 7th

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Leaving November 8th

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving November 11th

Green Room

Leaving November 14th

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving November 15th

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Leaving November 16th

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Leaving November 17th

Sour Grapes

Leaving November 22nd

End of Watch

Leaving November 23rd

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Leaving November 26th

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving November 27th

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving November 30th

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac