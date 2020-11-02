What’s Streaming on Netflix in November 2020

Netflix is bringing the royalty in November 2020.
The highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown premieres mid-month to much hype. Oscar winner Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth, only this time she’ll duke it out with Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
That’s not all! America’s own queen Dolly Parton is bringing her holiday special Christmas on the Square to the streaming giant on November 22nd. So, expect to spend Thanksgiving down in Tennessee for a little country get-together.
Elsewhere, there’s the hilarious new sketch comedy series Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun, Shawn Mendes’ world tour documentary, and, yes, Kurt Russell’s return as Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.
In terms of archival additions, subscribers can head to Dawson’s Creek, catch some California rays with Boyz n the Hood, return to high school with Easy A, and get ready for Cobra Kai Season 3 with The Next Karate Kid.
Check out the entire list below, which includes what’s also leaving this month.
What’s Coming
Available November 1st
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Available November 2nd
Prospect
Available November 3rd
Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special
Mother — Netflix Film
Available November 4th
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With a Prince
Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original
Available November 6th
Citation — Netflix Film
Country Ever After — Netflix Original
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film
The Late Bloomer
Available November 9th
Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Available November 10th
Dash & Lily — Netflix Original
Trash Truck — Netflix Family
Available November 11th
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special
The Liberator — Netflix Original
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original
What We Wanted — Netflix Film
Available November 12th
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo — Netflix Film
Prom Night
Available November 13th
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film
The Life Ahead — Netflix Film
The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original
Available November 15th
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 —Netflix Original
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Available November 16th
Loving
Whose Streets?
Available November 17th
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family
We Are the Champions — Netflix Original
Available November 18th
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original
Available November 19th
The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film
Available November 20th
Alien Xmas — Netflix Family
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary
If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film
Voices of Fire — Netflix Original
Available November 22nd
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film
Machete Kills
Available November 23rd
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary
Available November 24th
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film
Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film
Wonderoos — Netflix Family
Available November 25th
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — Netflix Film
Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
Available November 26th
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul — Netflix Film
Available November 27th
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family
The Call — Netflix Film
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film
Don’t Listen — Netflix Film
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original
Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original
La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film
Available November 28th
The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original
Available November 29th
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Available November 30th
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original
Finding Agnes — Netflix Film
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family
What’s Leaving Netflix
Leaving November 1st
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Leaving November 4th
Death House
Leaving November 6th
Into the Forest
Krisha
Leaving November 7th
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Leaving November 8th
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving November 11th
Green Room
Leaving November 14th
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Leaving November 15th
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Leaving November 16th
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Leaving November 17th
Sour Grapes
Leaving November 22nd
End of Watch
Leaving November 23rd
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving November 26th
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving November 27th
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Leaving November 30th
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac