What’s Streaming on Hulu in November 2020

From Russia With Love (MGM)

Hulu is inviting James Bond to Thanksgiving dinner, so don’t forget the martinis.

Only days after the world lost the Bond that started it all — the great and legendary Sir Sean Connery — the streaming tentpole is keeping America’s November tradition alive by adding the majority of 007’s missions to their catalogue.



This includes From Russia with Love (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), The Living Daylights (1987), License to Kill (1989), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), and The World is Not Enough (1999).

Strangely enough, Hulu has also secured the first three Jason Bourne films, which should be a nice replacement for the missing Daniel Craig missions. You know, seeing how Craig’s era of Bond is largely indebted to the Matt Damon franchise.

Beyond the spies, Steven Spielberg’s iconic Animaniacs are returning for their much-hyped reboot. Their reunion should make for a nice pairing with the fourth season of Dan Harmon’s Rick and Morty, which also was just added to the service.

Elsewhere, Kate Mara will cozy up with a high school jock in FX’s A Teacher, Ethan Hawke brings Tesla to life, Amulet should give you the shivers, and last year’s Bombshell should be a nice reminder of why Fox News belongs in Hades.

Check out the full list below.

What’s Coming to Hulu November 2020

Available November 1st

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Beerfest (2006)

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children Of The Corn (2009)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5 (Food Network)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (Food Network)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Cooking Channel)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available November 3rd

The Assault (2019)

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

General Commander (2019)

Available November 4th

Blue Story (2020)

Available November 5th

Braking for Whales

Available November 6th

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Available November 9th

The Mighty Ones — Hulu Family

The Nice Guys (2016)

Power: Season 6A (Starz)

Available November 10th

A Teacher — FX on Hulu

Vik the Viking (2020)

Available November 11th

Eater’s Guide to the World — Hulu Original

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Available November 12th

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Available November 13th

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

I Am Greta — Hulu Original Film

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere (NBC)

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Sputnik (2020)

Available November 14th

The Dictator (2012)

Available November 15th

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Available November 16th

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Available November 17th

Soul Surfer (2011)

Available November 18th

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

No Man’s Land — Hulu Original

Available November 19th

Amulet (2020)

For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Available November 20th

Animaniacs — Hulu Family

Run – Hulu Original

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Tesla

Available November 21st

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere (FX)

Available November 26th

Bombshell

Available November 27th

Centigrade (2020)

Available November 29th

The Big Ugly (2020)

What’s Leaving Hulu in November 2020

Absolute Power (1997)

Anywhere But Here (1999)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Casino Royale (2006)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Company Business (1991)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Fallen (1998)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

Killers (2010)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Tyler Perry’S Daddy’S Little Girls (2007)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Weight of Water (2002)

The Woods (2006)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)