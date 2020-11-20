Nick Cave Releases Idiot Prayer Live Album: Stream

Nick Cave, photo by Joel Ryan

Nick Cave has released a live album version of Idiot Prayer, a solo piano performance that he recorded earlier this year. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Idiot Prayer was recorded at London’s Alexandra Palace in June 2020. As the UK was slowly coming down after lockdown, Cave holed up in the venue to play a gorgeous 22-song setlist — including Grinderman tracks, Bad Seeds cuts, and material from Cave’s most recent album, Ghosteen — while being filmed by award-winning cinematographer Robbie Ryan (The Favourite, Marriage Story, American Honey). According to a press release, the whole concept “was conceived as a reaction to the confinement and Isolation of the preceding months.”



That film first premiered in July as a one-off paid livestream. Instead of letting it vanish into the night immediately afterwards, though, Cave decided to give Idiot Prayer as a limited theatrical run. Now, an album version is available to purchase digitally, on CD, and on double vinyl through Cave’s website.

Revisit the trailer for Idiot Prayer and see the album’s artwork and full setlist after the jump.

Idiot Prayer Artwork:

Idiot Prayer Setlist:

Idiot Prayer (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song) (live debut)

Sad Waters (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Brompton Oratory (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Palaces of Montezuma (Grinderman song)

Girl in Amber (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Man in the Moon (Grinderman song)

Nobody’s Baby Now (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

(Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For? (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Waiting for You (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

The Mercy Seat (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Euthanasia (live debut)

Jubilee Street (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Far From Me (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

He Wants You (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song) (first performance since 2013)

Higgs Boson Blues (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Stranger Than Kindness (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Into My Arms (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

The Ship Song (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Black Hair (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)

Galleon Ship (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)