Obama Gives Drake His Blessing to Play Him in a Movie

Barack Obama and Drake

Barack Obama just turned 59 years old, but he’s already lived one hell of a life. Remember when he won the Nobel Peace Prize, was nominated for an Oscar, hung out with celebrities like Beyonce and JAY-Z, and, duh, was the US President for eight historic years? A man like that is bound to be immortalized in film more than once. So Obama has spared casting directors the stress by officially giving Drake his blessing to portray him in a movie.

That coveted seal of approval was revealed during Obama’s recent interview on 360 With Speedy Morman. After being asked by the Complex News host about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the drawn-out 2020 election, and his opinion on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 44th POTUS was given some time to riff on more light-hearted topics. That’s when Morman posed the question: Would Obama give the Scorpion rapper the thumbs up to play him in a feature film?



“I will say this: Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. That is a talented, talented brother,” said Obama with a chuckle. “So if the time comes and he’s ready? You know what, Drake has — more importantly, I think — my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Mind you, this wasn’t some random shot in the dark. Drake has been crossing his fingers for a presidential acting role for over a decade now. “I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” the rapper reportedly told Paper Magazine back in 2010. “That’s the goal. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.”

Drake was already skipped for the 2016 flick Southside With You, but maybe he’ll catch a break with the next Obama movie. No matter what happens, one thing is true: Obama and Drake share a deep love of music. Just last week, the former president dropped another stacked playlist to celebrate the release of his new book, A Promised Land. As for Drake, he’s busy prepping for Certified Lover Boy, his upcoming sixth studio album that’s due out in January.