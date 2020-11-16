Barack Obama

Former president Barack Obama has shared a new Spotify playlist. The 44th POTUS is known for posting annual summer playlists and revealing his favorite songs at the end of the year, but this selection is a special edition that’s dedicated to songs that he cherished during his presidency.

“Music has always played an important role throughout my life—and that was especially true during my presidency,” Obama wrote on Facebook alongside a screenshot of his picks. “While reviewing my notes ahead of debates, I’d listen to Jay-Z’s ‘My 1st Song’ or Frank Sinatra’s ‘Luck Be a Lady’. Throughout our time in the White House, Michelle and I invited artists like Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan to conduct afternoon workshops with young people before performing an evening show in the East Room. And there were all sorts of performances I’ll always remember—like Beyoncé performing ‘At Last’ for our first dance at our inauguration, Paul McCartney serenading Michelle in the East Room with ‘Michelle’ and Bob Dylan flashing me a grin before vanishing after his performance of ‘Times They Are a-Changin’. So in honor of my book coming out tomorrow, I thought I’d put together a playlist with some of those songs. Hope you enjoy it.”



As teased by President Obama in his statement, the 20-song playlist features a wide array of artists and styles that spans multiple generations. From classic American artists like Aretha Franklin (“The Weight”), B.B. King (“The Thrill Is Gone”), John Coltrane (“My Favorite Things”), and Miles Davis (“Freddie Freeloader”); rock icons like Bruce Springsteen (“The Rising”), Fleetwood Mac (“Rhiannon”), and The Beatles (“Michelle”); and 21st century icons like Eminem (“Lose Yourself”), Beyoncé (“At Last”), and Jay-Z (“My 1st Song”).

Obama also included tracks by the likes of Stevie Wonder (“Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours” and “Sir Duke”), U2 (“Beautiful Day”), Sade (“Cherish the Day”), Brooks & Dunn (“Only in America”), Gloria Estefan (“Always Tomorrow”), and Phillip Phillips (“Home”).

It’s a pretty eclectic list, but that’s to be expected from the guy who put The Chicks, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Khruangbin on his recent summer mixtape.

Check out the full list below. The playlist coincides with the release of Obama’s new memoir, A Promised Land, which is out this week.

