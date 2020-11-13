Menu
Paris Jackson Shares Debut Album wilted: Stream

Michael Jackson's only daughter strikes out on her own

by
on November 13, 2020, 12:28pm
paris jackson debut solo album wilted new stream
Paris Jackson, photo by Janell Shirtcliff

Paris Jackson has shared her debut solo album wiltedStream it below through Apple Music or Spotify.

The only daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris has spent the last year embracing her musical roots. The Soundflowers, her group with her one-time partner Gabriel Glenn, released their self-titled EP in June. Their relationship eventually soured and the Soundflowers drooped (sorry, wilted), inspiring the junior Jackson to strike out on her own. wilted was co-written and produced by Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull, with additional instrumentation and engineering from his MO bandmate Robert McDowell.

In an interview with the Associated PressJackson said she hoped the album will help people feel “a little less lonely.” She explained,

“I found so much healing through creating this. And there are moments where I’ll listen back to certain songs and I’m like, ‘Wow I was so naïve.’ But for the most part, it’s just like so much gratitude and joy that I get from listening to these songs and just seeing the development and the evolution.”

Previously, Jackson shared the lead single “let down”.

wilted Artwork:

wilted artwork Paris Jackson Shares Debut Album wilted: Stream

wilted Tracklist:
01. collide
02. undone
03. repair
04. cosmic
05. dead sea
06. let down
07. eyelids
08. scorpio rising
09. freight train
10. wilted
11. another spring

