Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers Cover Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris”: Stream

Bridgers vowed to cover the song if Donald Trump lost the election

by
on November 13, 2020, 12:59am
Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers
Phoebe Bridgers (Amanda Koellner) and Maggie Rogers (Heather Kaplan)

On Election Day, Phoebe Bridgers made a promise to fans: if Donald Trump were to lose, she’d release a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris”. While Trump himself remains in denial, Bridgers has now delivered the goods. Even more exciting, she’s found a running mate in Maggie Rogers.

Bridgers and Rogers’ collaborative cover of “Iris” is available as a pay-what-you-want download on Bandcamp. Proceeds from the song go towards Fair Fight, a voting-rights and advocacy organization led by Stacey Abrams.

Earlier this week, Bridgers announced a new EP called Copycat Killer, featuring orchestral reworkings of tracks from her brilliant sophomore LP Punisher.

Rogers’ debut full-length, Heard It in a Past Life, was one of our favorite albums of 2019.

 

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
Your Old Droog Announces New Album, Shares “Pravda” Featuring El-P and Black Thought: Stream