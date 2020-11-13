Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers Cover Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris”: Stream

Phoebe Bridgers (Amanda Koellner) and Maggie Rogers (Heather Kaplan)

On Election Day, Phoebe Bridgers made a promise to fans: if Donald Trump were to lose, she’d release a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris”. While Trump himself remains in denial, Bridgers has now delivered the goods. Even more exciting, she’s found a running mate in Maggie Rogers.

Bridgers and Rogers’ collaborative cover of “Iris” is available as a pay-what-you-want download on Bandcamp. Proceeds from the song go towards Fair Fight, a voting-rights and advocacy organization led by Stacey Abrams.



Earlier this week, Bridgers announced a new EP called Copycat Killer, featuring orchestral reworkings of tracks from her brilliant sophomore LP Punisher.

Rogers’ debut full-length, Heard It in a Past Life, was one of our favorite albums of 2019.

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/iris">Iris by Phoebe & Maggie</a>

u need some harmonies for that special tune ? — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) November 6, 2020