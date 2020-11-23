Portrayal of Guilt Premiere Video for New Song “A Tempting Pain”: Stream

Portrayal of Guilt, photo by Addrian Jafaritabar

Portrayal of Guilt are returning with their sophomore album, We Are Always Alone, on January 29th. The post-hardcore trio are now premiering the video for single “A Tempting Pain” exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

The Austin band’s laments of despair seem suited for these trying times. “A Tempting Pain” retains the group’s template of direct and transparent expression, as the howls of guitarist/vocalist Matt King ride atop of a sonic cacophony that defies easy categorization.



Elements of black metal, screamo, and industrial are woven with a common thread of misanthropy. With an album title like We Are Always Alone during an age of quarantine, Portrayal of Guilt make a clear point. Director Michael Cukr’s bleak post-modern montage for “A Tempting Pain” further emphasizes that sense of dread.

“‘A Tempting Pain’ is about the feeling of acceptance after an indescribable amount of pain — and accepting that the pain will never end,” King said. “We’re stoked to have been able to work with Michael on the visual aspect of the song, as we are fans of his work. We wanted him to do his own thing creatively and I think it really accomplishes something unique.”

We Are Always Alone was produced, recorded, and mixed by Phillip Odom in Austin, Texas, and mastered by Will Yip. The album follows a string of successful tours (supporting the likes of Skeletonwitch and Deafheaven) and EPs — an excellent 2020 split with Slow Fire Pistol being the most recent.

Pre-order We Are Always Alone via Closed Casket Activities. Check out the album art and tracklist, along with the video for “A Tempting Pain” below.

We Are Always Alone Artwork:

We Are Always Alone Tracklist:

01. The Second Coming

02. Anesthetized

03. A Tempting Pain

04. It’s Already Over

05. Masochistic Oath

06. They Want Us All To Suffer

07. Garden of Despair

08. My Immolation

09. We Are Always Alone