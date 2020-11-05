Friday the 13th Offers a Hidden Portrait of Grief

Psychoanalysis - Friday the 13th

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“You see, Jason was my son, and today is his birthday …”

Excuse me, which way to Camp Blood? We hear it has a death curse? Psychoanalysis kicks off November with a new mental health topic, and we have to get it ready before the campers arrive next week. Join Jenn, Mike, and Lara as they unpack the concept of grief and explore how the death of Jason Voorhees informs the events of the original Friday the 13th.

Meet us at the lake as we dive down deep to explore the unpleasant emotions we like to keep below the surface. Mike gives an updated theory for how we experience grief and shares a creative idea for processing the pain of losing a loved one. We’ll also discuss our love for Slashers, dissect the franchise’s original killer, and conclude — as always — with an uplifting moment of grounding and self-care.

The topic may be heavy, but there are still plenty of laughs as we discover we’re all a little bit in love with Crazy Ralph. He may be lurking in the pantry right now, but have you seen him ride a bike?

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.