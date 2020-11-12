Poltergeist Is Heartwarming Horror

Psychoanalysis - Poltergeist

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

Today, theeeeeey’re heeeeere with another comfort horror episode: Tobe Hooper’s 1982 classic Poltergeist. Even better, hosts Jenn, Mike, and Lara are joined by special guest Elbee Bargeron from Grumpire.com.

Together, they’ll discuss their first experiences with the haunted house classic, how they connect to its themes, and what’s comforting about it. They’ll also answer important questions like: Is Craig T Nelson hot? How did Jo Beth Williams get that supernatural blowout? And is it appropriate to watch horror movies in elementary school assemblies?

On a more holistic level, they’ll share advice on how to approach horror with your kids and weigh in on Tangina’s effectiveness as a medium. Spoiler: It’s complicated. So, grab your numbered tennis balls and meet us by the pool because we moved the pod, BUT WE NEVER MOVED THE BODIES!!!

