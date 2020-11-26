We Are Thankful for Wes Craven’s Scream

Psychoanalysis - Scream

“You’re going to love this. We got a surprise for you, Sidney. Yeah, you’re going to love this one. It’s a scream, baby. Hold a second, be right back.”

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

Today, they celebrate Thanksgiving by heading back to Woodsboro to pop some popcorn and watch a video. Join Jenn, Lara, Mike, and special guest Ryan Larson as they discuss the comfort horror of Wes Craven’s meta-slasher masterpiece, Scream.

Together, they learn there are certain rules one must abide by in a comfort horror episode and discuss their evolving feelings on Billy, what ’90s actors they would cast as Randy, and Matthew Lillard’s amazing performance.

It’s the millennium. Motives are incidental. Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

