Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Releases National Geographic Picture Book, Dissolves Side Project

Till Lindemann, courtesy of Rammstein

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has co-authored a second National Geographic picture book with fellow musician and outdoorsman Joey Kelly. The German-language tome is called Amazonas: Reise zum Rio Javari (translation: Amazon: Trip on the Río Yavarí) and is on sale now.

The book features exclusive photographs by Thomas Statchelhaus and Matthias Matthies documenting Lindemann and Kelly’s river journey down the Río Yavarí, an “untouched” tributary of the Amazon.



There are a few preview shots on Rammstein’s webstore, and the images are striking indeed, depicting Lindemann handling dangerous-looking snakes and traversing the forest and villages with Kelly. In the book, the photos are accompanied by poems written by Lindemann and interviews with both artists.

For Rammstein fans, it would make a worthy coffee-table book or gift, coming in at 240 pages with 130 images housed in a linen-bound hardcover. It costs €79 (about $94) from Rammstein’s webstore, and is also available via Amazon.com at a steep import price. Previously, Lindemann and Kelly released Yukon: Mein gehasster Freund in 2017, a book about their Canadian journey.

Meanwhile, the current incarnation of the Rammstein singer’s side-project, Lindemann, has dissolved after he and collaborator Peter Tägtgren announced that they are parting ways. Tägtgren is a pioneering metal producer and founder of death metal band Hypocrisy.

Together, Lindemann and Tägtgren released two albums together, 2015’s Skills in Pills and 2019’s F & M. The output emphasized Till Lindemann’s humorous and erotic tendencies, culminating in the brazenly pornographic music video for “Platz Eins”. As indicated in the outfit’s statement, Till plans to continue Lindemann “within a new setup in the future.”

As previously reported, Rammstein are currently in the studio working on new music, perhaps a quick follow-up to 2019’s untitled album. The band also announced a 25th anniversary edition of their debut album, Herzeleid, which comes out December 4th and can be pre-ordered here.

See the Instagram posts announcing the book and the dissolution of the Lindemann project below.