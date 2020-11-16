Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

West Wing Actor Richard Schiff Hospitalized for Coronavirus

The 65-year-old actor is being treated with remdesivir, oxygen, and steroids

by
on November 16, 2020, 12:21pm
Richard Schiff in The West Wing
Richard Schiff in The West Wing

West Wing actor Richard Schiff has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

Both Schiff and his wife, Sheila Kelley, tested positive for COVID-19 on Election Day. “This has been the most bizarre week of our lives,” Schiff wrote at the time. “This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing.”

According to a new update shared by Schiff on Monday, the 65-year-old actor is now in the hospital and being treated with remdesivir, oxygen, and steroids. He says he is “showing some improvement everyday.”

Kelley is at home and “doing better but still fairly ill,” Schiff added.

In the days leading up to the election, Schiff reunited with the rest of The West Wing cast for a special theatrical stage presentation of the season three episode “Hartsfield’s Landing”. The one-off reunion is currently streaming for free on HBO Max.

Schiff currently stars in the ABC drama The Good Doctor.

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
HBO Max Is Finally Available on Amazon Fire