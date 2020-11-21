Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Silver Spoons Actor Ricky Schroder Posts Bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

Schroder joined MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in covering Rittenhouse's $2 million bail

by
on November 20, 2020, 11:45pm
Ricky Schroder
Ricky Schroder

Former Silver Spoons actor Ricky Schroder has come to the aid of accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse by paying a portion of his bail.

Rittenhouse, who stands accused of shooting and killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the summer, is out on bail after posting the $2 million cash bond set by a judge earlier this month. According to Rittenhouse’s attorney Lin Wood (via New York Daily News), Schroder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell were responsible for “putting us over the top” and covering the cost of Rittenhouse’s bail.

Last year, Schroder faced his own legal issues after he was twice arrested over allegations of domestic abuse. The former child star, who also starred alongside fellow Trump sycophant Jon Voight in the 1979 filmThe Champ, was not prosecuted for either allegation.

Rittenhouse is due back in court on December 3rd. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison.

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
New Predator Movie in the Works from 10 Cloverfield Lane Director Dan Trachtenberg