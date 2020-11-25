Rina Sawayama Announces SAWAYAMA Deluxe Edition, Shares New Song “LUCID”: Stream

Rina Sawayama, photo courtesy of artist

Rina Sawayama has announced a deluxe edition of SAWAYAMA, one of our favorite albums of 2020. Due out next month, the expanded release comes with an entire second disc of bonus material, including a new single called “LUCID”.

The deluxe collection consists of the 13 original SAWAYAMA songs and 11 additional tracks. Three of these have never before seen the light of day: “LUCID”, “We Out Here”, and “Bees & Honey”. There is also a cover of The 1975 song “Love It If We Made It”, in addition to acoustic renditions of “Bad Friend”, “STFU!”, and “Chosen Family” and fresh remixes from Dream Wife and Pabllo Vittar.



Sawayama herself executive produced the project with help from Clarence Clarity (who also contributed production). Meanwhile, Nicole Morier (Britney Spears) and Kyle Shearer (Carly Rae Jepsen) both have co-writing credits.

As a preview, the London-based Sawayama is sharing “LUCID”. Produced by renowned studio wizard BloodPop (Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber), the track sees our former Artist of the Month doing what she knows best — reimagining the confines of pop music.

In a statement about the thumping, club-ready tune, Sawayama remarked,

“It’s about living a different life through dreaming, whether it’s to be with the dream girl or to be the dream girl. Me and Lauren Aquilina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018. BloodPop sent us the beat and the melody flowed out so easily that I remember at one point I started hoovering cos i knew this would be easy to write lol. I’ve kept this song secret for 2 years so I’m so excited to finally release it to the world! 2020’s been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021.”

Stream it down below, and keep your ears perked for when SAWAYAMA: Deluxe Edition officially drops December 4th. Also, revisit our lengthy interview with Sawayama from earlier this year.

SAWAYAMA: Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

DISC ONE

01. Dynasty

02. XS

03. STFU!

04. Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)

05. Akasaka Sad

06. Paradisin’

07. Love Me 4 Me

08. Bad Friend

09. Fuck This World (Interlude)

10. Who’s Gonna Save U Now?

11. Tokyo Love Hotel

12. Chosen Family

13. Snakeskin

DISC TWO

01. LUCID

02. We Out Here (Bonus Track)

03. Bees & Honey (Bonus Track)

04. Love It If We Made It (The 1975 Cover)

05. XS (Live)

06. STFU! (Acoustic)

07. Bad Friend (Acoustic)

08. Chosen Family (Acoustic)

09. Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys) – Pabllo Vittar Remix

10. XS feat. Bree Runway – Remix

11. Bad Friend – Dream Wife Remix

“Lucid” Artwork: