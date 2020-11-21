Menu
Ringo Starr’s Grandson, Liam Gallagher’s Son Charged with Assault Following London Brawl

Sonny Starkey and Gene Gallagher are accused of fighting staff at a grocery store

on November 21, 2020, 3:19pm
Sonny Starkey and Gene Gallagher, photo via Getty
Sonny Starkey and Gene Gallagher, photo via Getty

Ringo Starr’s grandson, Sonny Starkey, and Liam Gallagher’s son, Gene Gallagher, were in a London court on Friday facing charges of assault stemming from a brawl at a London grocery store last year.

Starkey, Gallagher, and model Noah Ponte are accused of fighting staff at a Tesco Express in North London on May 17th, 2019. Allegedly the confrontation occurred after Ponte attempted to steal beer after the store’s curfew for selling alcohol. When an Indian security guard confronted the trio, Ponte allegedly said, “You bloody Indians. Go back to where you came from. You’re not wanted here.” A physical fight between the trio and grocery story staff then ensued.

According to The Sun, Gallagher and Ponte are accused of racially aggravated assault, while Starkey is facing two charges of assault. Additionally, all three men have been charged with disturbing the peace. They each entered a not guilty plea during their court appearance on Friday.

