RMR Announces 4th Quarter Medley, Reimagines Matchbox Twenty with “The Wishing Hour”: Stream

A fresh interpolation of "3 AM"

on November 12, 2020, 11:16am
RMR, "The Wishing Hour" music video

Mysterious masked singer RMR has announced 4th Quarter Medley, a three-part series of videos and songs. Each new track reimagines a classic song, and first up is a fresh take on Matchbox Twenty’s “3AM” called “The Wishing Hour”.

RMR (that’s pronounced ‘rumor’) broke out earlier this year with “Rascal”, which was both an interpolation of Rascal Flatt’s “Bless the Broken Road” as well as a middle-finger to the “boys in blue.” The song was soon remixed by Young Thug, and both cuts appeared on RMR’s debut EP Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art.

“The Wishing Hour” continues this trend of interpolation. When that so-soft-it’s flaccid guitar kick in, you may find yourself transported to the simpler time of 1997, ready for Rob Thomas’ husky voice to coo through your Walkman portable radio. RMR modulates his vocals to match Thomas, grinding his way through the song.

Like “Rascal”, the big difference here is the lyrics. Where Matchbox Twenty sang of a woman who could “only sleep when it’s raining,” this particular gal will “only dance when it’s raining.” If that doesn’t give it away, by the time the gentlemen says, “Baby, I got a thousand dollars straight cash,” you’ll know exactly what’s happening. RMR puts real pain the words when he wails, “It’s three am and I must be horny!”

The accompanying music video was directed by Pressure. It features the man in the mask sipping tea and performing at one of those hole-in-the-wall dives in front of a purple-lit brick wall. The clip ends with most of the scene frozen in time while RMR walks away — presumably to his next adventure with a different reimagined classic song.

Check out “The Wishing Hour” below, and stay tuned for parts two and three of 4th Quarter Medley. 

