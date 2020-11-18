Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Sex and Explosions Abound in Yves Tumor’s New NSFW Video for “Kerosene!”: Watch

The video's director Cody Critcheloe set out to create "the Hottest/Nastiest love-triangle in what's left of Middle America"

by
on November 18, 2020, 1:34pm
yves tumor kerosene! new music video watch stream
Yves Tumor in "Kerosene!" video

Yves Tumor is here to give the people what they want: sex, explosions, violent car chases, and a new music video for the incandescent song “Kerosene!”

“Kerosene!” comes from the April release Heaven to a Tortured Mindone of our favorite albums from the first half of the year. It features guest vocals from Diana Gordon, perhaps best known for her contributions to Beyoncé’s Lemonade. In the video, Gordon stars as a badass golfer trying to drive a wedge between Yves Tumor and their busty blonde friend played by Bailey Stiles.

The grindhouse aesthetic comes courtesy of director Cody Critcheloe, who said in a statement, “We set out to create an epic rock-n-roll-swindled story around a motley crew of characters as they navigate a day in the life of what should be called the Hottest/Nastiest love-triangle in what’s left of Middle America.”

Editors' Picks

Check out the “Hottest/Nastiest love-triangle” below, but maybe first make sure your boss or kids are in the other room. Yves Tumor is scheduled to play at Outside Lands 2021 next August.

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
Anjimile Delicately Covers Samia’s “Waverly”: Stream
Next Story
Clutch Detail Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. 1 Collection