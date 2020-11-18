Sex and Explosions Abound in Yves Tumor’s New NSFW Video for “Kerosene!”: Watch

Yves Tumor in "Kerosene!" video

Yves Tumor is here to give the people what they want: sex, explosions, violent car chases, and a new music video for the incandescent song “Kerosene!”

“Kerosene!” comes from the April release Heaven to a Tortured Mind, one of our favorite albums from the first half of the year. It features guest vocals from Diana Gordon, perhaps best known for her contributions to Beyoncé’s Lemonade. In the video, Gordon stars as a badass golfer trying to drive a wedge between Yves Tumor and their busty blonde friend played by Bailey Stiles.



The grindhouse aesthetic comes courtesy of director Cody Critcheloe, who said in a statement, “We set out to create an epic rock-n-roll-swindled story around a motley crew of characters as they navigate a day in the life of what should be called the Hottest/Nastiest love-triangle in what’s left of Middle America.”

Check out the “Hottest/Nastiest love-triangle” below, but maybe first make sure your boss or kids are in the other room. Yves Tumor is scheduled to play at Outside Lands 2021 next August.