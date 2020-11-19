Sia Announces New Album, Inspired by Her Upcoming Feature Film Music

Sia, photo via Atlantic Records

Next year is shaping up to be a big one for Sia. To accompany the premiere of Music, the upcoming feature film which she herself co-wrote and directed, the powerhouse singer has now announced a new album.

Music – Songs From and Inspired By the Motion Picture is just that — a 14-track collection of songs both written specifically for and inspired by the film. Previously released singles “Together” and “Courage to Change” will appear on the album, as will today’s offering, “Hey Boy”, which you can stream below.



In the film, longtime Sia associate Maddie Ziegler plays an autistic teenager named Music, who comes under the care of her drug-dealing half-sister Zu (played by Kate Hudson). A press release says Sia’s music “is integral to the story of the film as the characters examine the fragile bonds that hold us together and, through fantastical musical sequences, imagine a world where those bonds can be strengthened in times of great challenge.”

Both the album and film are due out in February 2021. Check out “Hey Boy” and a new trailer for Music below.

Aside from her work on Music, Sia recently teamed up with David Guetta for a new collaboration called “Let’s Love”.