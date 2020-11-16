Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Sinbad Recovering from Stroke

The 64-year-old actor/comedian is "beginning his road to recovery"

by
on November 16, 2020, 12:47pm
Sinbad
Sinbad, photo courtesy of artist

Sinbad is “beginning his road to recovery” after recently suffering a stroke.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” the comedian’s family revealed in a statement issued on Monday (November 16th). “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing,” the statement added. “We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Sinbad, 64, most recently appeared in the FOX sitcom Rel.

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
West Wing Actor Richard Schiff Hospitalized for Coronavirus
Next Story
Corey Taylor Plays a Socially Distant Show for 12 People: Watch