Sinbad Recovering from Stroke

Sinbad, photo courtesy of artist

Sinbad is “beginning his road to recovery” after recently suffering a stroke.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” the comedian’s family revealed in a statement issued on Monday (November 16th). “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”



“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing,” the statement added. “We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Sinbad, 64, most recently appeared in the FOX sitcom Rel.