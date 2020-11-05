Menu
St. Vincent Covers Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy” with Dave Grohl on Drums: Stream

Real Estate, The Kills, and Jehnny Beth also contribute to new Amazon Music series celebrating this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

by
on November 05, 2020, 1:31pm
In just a few days, Nine Inch Nails will be formally enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. To celebrate the band’s illustrious career, St. Vincent has teamed up with Amazon Music to release a new cover of “Piggy” that features Dave Grohl on drums.

This is part of a whole series of covers curated by Amazon and honoring the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020. They’ve also got Real Estate taking on The Doobie Brothers’ “What a Fool Believes”, The Kills reworking T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer”, Eyelids powering through Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence”, and Jehnny Beth of Savages stepping into Nine Inch Nails classic cut “Closer”.

As for St. Vincent, she’s an incurable music nerd, and her breakdown of Nine Inch Nails is as thorough and thought-provoking as any NIN thinkpiece you’re likely to read. In a statement, she said,

[‘Piggy’] remains one of my favorite Nails songs to this day. I am obsessed with the slinky tambourine that is just a little lazy in feel. And when I took this song apart to cover it, it took me a long time to really understand the immensity of the groove. It’s a dark, industrial reggae. Muscular, but never as distorted as you imagined it when you think of it in your head… They made a complicated thing seem easy and made big, bold sonic choices.”

Check out “Piggy”, as well as the other covers in the series, below. Additionally, Amazon Music has re-released the audio documentary The Birth of Biggie, which dives into the landmark album Ready to Die. Peep that after the jump. Finally, look for R&B singer Brandy to cover Whitney Houston for Amazon sometime early in 2021.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place this Saturday, November 7th. After initially only nominating frontman Trent Reznor, the Hall has included six additional members of Nine Inch Nails. The band recently rolled out a line of face masks with removable words.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent. just launched a MasterClass covering creativity, songwriting, and building a home studio.

