Anjimile Delicately Covers Samia’s “Waverly”: Stream

Samia has also shared an official music video for the single

on November 18, 2020, 1:21pm
Anjimile and Samia, photo courtesy of the artist

This past August saw the release of Samia’s debut album, The Baby. In continued support of that LP, a new cover version of the single “Waverly” has been shared, as well as an official music video.

Anjimile is the mastermind behind today’s fresh take on “Waverly”. A fellow rising musician and our recent Artist of the Month, he’s reimagined Samia’s indie pop original as something right out of his own catalog. That is to say it’s a delicate and divine piece of folk rock — the kind you’d hurriedly add to a cozy autumn playlist or recommend to a Sufjan Stevens fan.

As for the “Waverly” visual, it comes courtesy of frequent Samia collaborator Matt Hixon. Coated in a dreamlike haze — think of one of those hip Instagram filters — it follows Samia adventuring out in the wilderness and possibly joining a cult.

Stream both the cover and video down below. For more of Anjimile, make sure to revisit both his stellar full-length debut, Giver Taker, and our wide-ranging interview with him.

