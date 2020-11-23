Arlo Parks Unveils Poignant New Single “Caroline”: Stream

Arlo Parks, photo by Chris Almeida

Early next year brings the much-anticipated debut album from Arlo Parks. The rising Londoner teased Collapsed in Sunbeams last month with the single “Green Eyes”, featuring former Artist of the Month and fellow bedroom pop musician Clairo. Today, Parks has unboxed “Caroline”.

The forthcoming record is said to be a collection of “vignettes and intimate portraits” that tell the story of Parks’ upbringing and those who helped mold it. Her latest offering is certainly of the private nature, as Parks — with her devastating breathy vocals — takes a raw and unflinching look at the sudden breakdown of a relationship.



“‘Caroline’ is an exercise in people watching and seeing situations unfold without context,” Parks commented in a statement. “It’s an exploration of how something once full of healthy passion can dissolve in an instant.”

Hear it for yourself below. Collapsed in Sunbeams drops January 29th and also includes previous offerings “Hurt” and “Black Dog”.

In the months leading up to the new album, Parks has earned a number of noteworthy cosigns from Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, and Florence and the Machine. This past September, she and Bridgers actually teamed up for a divine cover of Radiohead classic “Fake Plastic Trees”.

“Caroline” Artwork: