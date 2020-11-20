BTS Premiere New Album BE (Deluxe Edition): Stream

BTS, photo via Twitter/@bts_bighit

Today might as well be Christmas for BTS Army, as BTS have gifted fans their third (!) album of the year. Stream BE (Deluxe Edition) in its entirety below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The new full-length contains eight songs altogether, including the explosive and record-breaking “Dynamite”, which forever solidified the boyband’s place in the K-pop history books. It also features “Life Goes On”, the album’s second single.



According to a statement, the LP “imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.’” BE (Deluxe Edition) is also significant as it marks the first time The Bangtan Boys were involved in the overall production, from the concept concept, to the composition, to the design, and more.

“BE (Deluxe Edition) reflects the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS while working on the album,” the statement continued. “This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet.”

The new BTS album follows closely behind the septet’s Map of the Soul: 7 from February and its Japanese-language companion effort Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey from July. The #BTSARMY still has plenty more to look forward to in 2020, as the K-pop megastars are expected to perform “Life Goes On” live for the first time at the American Music Awards this Sunday, November 22nd.

BE (Deluxe Edition) Digital Artwork:

BE (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

01. Life Goes On

02. Fly To My Room

03. Blue & Grey

04. Skit

05. Telepathy

06. Dis-ease

07. Stay

08. Dynamite