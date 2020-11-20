Menu
DaBaby Unveils New EP My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G): Stream

The project comes in tribute of the rapper's brother Glenn Johnson, who died earlier this month

on November 20, 2020, 12:40pm
EP artwork featuring DaBaby and older brother Glenn Johnson

DaBaby has released a new EP called My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), dedicated to his late brother Glenn Johnson. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The seven-track EP features guest spots from Meek Mill, Polo G, Toosii, and NoCap. While similar in title, closing track “More Money More Problems” is not in fact a cover of the 1997 Notorious B.I.G. hit.

Johnson died earlier this month from a gunshot wound at the age of 34. DaBaby has since posted tributes to his brother on social media. “I would’ve gave up all I had to see you happy”, the 28-year-old North Carolina rapper wrote in one Instagram story. His IG bio currently reads, “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER.”

My Brother’s Keeper is one of many releases from DaBaby this year. Over the summer, he dropped off a deluxe edition of his Blame It On Baby album, as well as appeared on Pop Smoke’s debut LP. DaBaby also recently featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s first full-length and hopped on Kanye West’s new “Nah Nah Nah” remix.

My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) Artwork:

dababy my brothers keeper artwork cover DaBaby Unveils New EP My Brothers Keeper (Long Live G): Stream

My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) Tracklist:
01. Brother’s Keeper
02. 8 Figures (feat. Meek Mill)
03. Shanyah
04. Gucci Peacoat
05. Handgun (feat. NoCap and Polo G)
06. Bidness (feat. Toosii)
07. More Money More Problems

dababy-tribute-brother instagram

