Future (photo by Philip Cosores) and Lil Uzi Vert (photo by Cat Miller)

Less than a week after releasing collaborative album Pluto x Baby Pluto, rappers Future and Lil Uzi Vert have let loose a deluxe edition. Stream it in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Today’s expanded effort boasts six new songs: “Tic Tac”, “My Legacy”, “Heart In Pieces”, “Because Of You”, “Bust A Move”, and “Baby Sasuke”. It also features Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s two joint singles from the summer, “Over Your Head” and “Patek”.



These additions join the original record’s 16 tracks, including the single “That’s It”. The entire project was executive produced by Future’s longtime associate DJ Esco.

Earlier this year saw Lil Uzi Vert drop his long-awaited sophomore album, Eternal Atake, along with the sequel to his 2017 mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. Around the same time, he also linked up with Chance the Rapper, G Herbo, and Juice WRLD on “PTSD”.

As for Future, he shared his High Off Life LP in May and has since worked with Travis Scott, DaBaby, and Lil Keed.

Pluto x Baby Pluto Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Pluto x Baby Pluto Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. Tic Tac

02. My Legacy

03. Heart In Pieces

04. Because Of You

05. Bust A Move

06. Baby Sasuke

07. Stripes Like Burberry

08. Marni On Me

09. Sleeping On The Floor

10. Real Baby Pluto

11. Drankin N Smokin

12. Million Dollar Play

13. Plastic

14. That’s It

15. Bought A Bad Bitch

16. Rockstar Chainz

17. Lullaby

18. She Never Been To Pluto

19. Off Dat

20. I Don’t Wanna Break Up

21. Bankroll

22. Moment Of Clarity

23. Patek

24. Over Your Head