Less than a week after releasing collaborative album Pluto x Baby Pluto, rappers Future and Lil Uzi Vert have let loose a deluxe edition. Stream it in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.
Today’s expanded effort boasts six new songs: “Tic Tac”, “My Legacy”, “Heart In Pieces”, “Because Of You”, “Bust A Move”, and “Baby Sasuke”. It also features Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s two joint singles from the summer, “Over Your Head” and “Patek”.
These additions join the original record’s 16 tracks, including the single “That’s It”. The entire project was executive produced by Future’s longtime associate DJ Esco.
Earlier this year saw Lil Uzi Vert drop his long-awaited sophomore album, Eternal Atake, along with the sequel to his 2017 mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. Around the same time, he also linked up with Chance the Rapper, G Herbo, and Juice WRLD on “PTSD”.
As for Future, he shared his High Off Life LP in May and has since worked with Travis Scott, DaBaby, and Lil Keed.
Pluto x Baby Pluto Deluxe Edition Artwork:
Pluto x Baby Pluto Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
01. Tic Tac
02. My Legacy
03. Heart In Pieces
04. Because Of You
05. Bust A Move
06. Baby Sasuke
07. Stripes Like Burberry
08. Marni On Me
09. Sleeping On The Floor
10. Real Baby Pluto
11. Drankin N Smokin
12. Million Dollar Play
13. Plastic
14. That’s It
15. Bought A Bad Bitch
16. Rockstar Chainz
17. Lullaby
18. She Never Been To Pluto
19. Off Dat
20. I Don’t Wanna Break Up
21. Bankroll
22. Moment Of Clarity
23. Patek
24. Over Your Head