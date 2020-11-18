Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Kali Uchis Reveals New Album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios): Stream

R&B singer's first Spanish-language project features Rico Nasty, PartyNextDoor, and more

by
on November 18, 2020, 1:02pm
sin-miedo-stream-album-kali-uchis-new-music
Kali Uchis, photo via Twitter/@kaliuchis

Kali Uchis has unveiled her first-ever Spanish-language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). The project, which translates to Without Fear (of Love and Other Demons), is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Sin Miedo is the follow-up to Uchis’ acclaimed debut, the English-language Isolation from 2018. It also comes on the heels of the Colombian-American artist’s To Feel Alive demos EP, released this past April.

Comprised of 13 offerings, the new album includes collaborations with Rico Nasty“Aquí Yo Mando”) and PartyNextDoor (“fue mejor”). There are also joint tracks with Jowell & Randy and Jhay Cortez.

Editors' Picks

On Twitter on Tuesday, Uchis said that “this album is full of so many genres that made my childhood & i am very proud of its range of emotions & nostalgia.” The Grammy-nominated R&B/neo-soul singer added, “i hope it brings you any bit of the joy it has brought me. thank you.”

Earlier in the year, Uchis featured on the Little Dragon single “Are You Feeling Sad?” and appeared in Thundercat’s video for “Dragonball Durag”.

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) Artwork:

kali uchis new album sin miedo Kali Uchis Reveals New Album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios): Stream

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) Tracklist:
01. la luna enamorada
02. fue mejor (feat. PartyNextDoor)
03. //aguardiente y limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ%
04. ¡aquí yo mando! (feat. Rico Nasty)
05. vaya con dios
06. que te pedí//
07. quiero sentirme bien
08. telepatía
09. de nadie
10. no eres tu(soy yo)
11. te pongo mal(prendelo) (feat. Jowell & Randy)
12. la luz(Fín) (feat. Jhay Cortez)
13. ángel sin cielo

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
A Day to Remember Announce New Album You’re Welcome, Unleash Single “Brick Wall”: Stream
Next Story
Shame Announce New Album Drunk Tank Pink, Share “Water in the Well”: Stream