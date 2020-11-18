Kali Uchis Reveals New Album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios): Stream

Kali Uchis, photo via Twitter/@kaliuchis

Kali Uchis has unveiled her first-ever Spanish-language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios). The project, which translates to Without Fear (of Love and Other Demons), is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Sin Miedo is the follow-up to Uchis’ acclaimed debut, the English-language Isolation from 2018. It also comes on the heels of the Colombian-American artist’s To Feel Alive demos EP, released this past April.



Comprised of 13 offerings, the new album includes collaborations with Rico Nasty ( “Aquí Yo Mando”) and PartyNextDoor (“fue mejor”). There are also joint tracks with Jowell & Randy and Jhay Cortez.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Uchis said that “this album is full of so many genres that made my childhood & i am very proud of its range of emotions & nostalgia.” The Grammy-nominated R&B/neo-soul singer added, “i hope it brings you any bit of the joy it has brought me. thank you.”

Earlier in the year, Uchis featured on the Little Dragon single “Are You Feeling Sad?” and appeared in Thundercat’s video for “Dragonball Durag”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

this album is full of so many genres that made my childhood & i am very proud of its range of emotions & nostalgia. i hope it brings you any bit of the joy it has brought me. thank you.

SIN MIEDO pic.twitter.com/gIkx8sCTjt — KALI UCHIS (@KALIUCHIS) November 17, 2020

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) Artwork:

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) Tracklist:

01. la luna enamorada

02. fue mejor (feat. PartyNextDoor)

03. //aguardiente y limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ%

04. ¡aquí yo mando! (feat. Rico Nasty)

05. vaya con dios

06. que te pedí//

07. quiero sentirme bien

08. telepatía

09. de nadie

10. no eres tu(soy yo)

11. te pongo mal(prendelo) (feat. Jowell & Randy)

12. la luz(Fín) (feat. Jhay Cortez)

13. ángel sin cielo