Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Drop New Album K.G.: Stream

The prolific Melbourne band also share a live recording called Live in S.F. '16

by
on November 19, 2020, 10:13pm
king-gizzard-kg-live-in-sf-albums-stream-new-music
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard continue to do what they do best: release boatloads of new music all at once. Today, the prolific Aussie outfit has shared two new projects, a proper full-length titled K.G. and a live recording simply called Live in S.F. ’16.

K.G. represents the 16th (!) studio album from the psych-rockers. It was conceived during the global pandemic, with all six members composing and recording from their own quarantine spaces in Melbourne. According to a press statement, K.G. is “the next chapter” — a sort of Vol. 2 — “of the band’s previous explorations into microtonal tunings, first captured on their acclaimed 2017 album Flying Microtonal Banana.”

As for Live in S.F. ’16, this effort captures King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s May 2016 tour stop at The Independent in San Francisco. The 13-song setlist features tracks like “Robot Stop”, “Gamma Knife”, “Cellophane”, and “Evil Death Roll”, among others.

Editors' Picks

Our 2017 Band of the Year has already enjoyed a mind-blowingly productive 2020. At the top of the year, the group dropped a handful of benefit releases, followed by a two-part demos collection.

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
Vatican Investigating How Pope Francis Liked a Photo of a Woman’s Butt on Instagram