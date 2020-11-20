King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Drop New Album K.G.: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard continue to do what they do best: release boatloads of new music all at once. Today, the prolific Aussie outfit has shared two new projects, a proper full-length titled K.G. and a live recording simply called Live in S.F. ’16.

K.G. represents the 16th (!) studio album from the psych-rockers. It was conceived during the global pandemic, with all six members composing and recording from their own quarantine spaces in Melbourne. According to a press statement, K.G. is “the next chapter” — a sort of Vol. 2 — “of the band’s previous explorations into microtonal tunings, first captured on their acclaimed 2017 album Flying Microtonal Banana.”



As for Live in S.F. ’16, this effort captures King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s May 2016 tour stop at The Independent in San Francisco. The 13-song setlist features tracks like “Robot Stop”, “Gamma Knife”, “Cellophane”, and “Evil Death Roll”, among others.

Our 2017 Band of the Year has already enjoyed a mind-blowingly productive 2020. At the top of the year, the group dropped a handful of benefit releases, followed by a two-part demos collection.

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/k-g">K.G. by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-san-francisco-16">Live In San Francisco ’16 by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>