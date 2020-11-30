Liam Gallagher Performs Oasis’ “Hello” for the First Time in 18 Years: Stream

Liam Gallagher, photo by Philip Cosores

This year marks the 25th anniversary of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, the seminal sophomore album from Oasis. Recently, Liam Gallagher performed the LP’s opening track, “Hello”, for the first time in 18 (!) years.

The momentous performance took place on BBC Radio 2 late last week. Gallagher, not missing a beat after the last two decades, charged through “Hello” like it was any ordinary in-studio Oasis session circa the ’90s. The British rocker’s voice stretched out in that nasally way fans have come to love, as he sang out, “Nobody ever mentions the weather/ Can make or break your day/ Nobody ever seems to remember/ Life is a game we play.”



“It’s never gonna be the same,” continued the 48-year-old Gallagher, a line that seems to have taken on a different meaning considering the break-up of Oasis and the ongoing feuding between him and brother Noel. (Gallagher has pushed for a reunion, even as recently as March, but to no avail.)

Gallagher also recently visited The Jonathan Ross Show, where he offered up the live debut of his new holiday-inspired single “All You’re Dreaming Of”. Check out both performances below.

Last month, Oasis’ classic (What’s the Story) single “Wonderwall” became the first-ever ’90s song to hit one billion streams. A few weeks prior, a special anniversary reissue of the 1995 album was released.