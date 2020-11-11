Menu
Sturgill Simpson Performs “Breakers Roar” on Colbert: Watch

A melodic bluegrass cut from his recent album, Cuttin' Grass – Vol. 1 (The Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

by
on November 11, 2020, 10:31am
Sturgill Simpon on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sturgill Simpson has conquered country music, anime, and even COVID-19. Lately, he’s been taking it to bluegrass with his new album, Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (The Butcher Shoppe Sessions). On Tuesday night, he promoted the release with a performance of the single “Breakers Road” on Colbert.

The slight country quiver in Simpson’s voice translates well to bluegrass, but it’s the band he’s assembled for this project that really helps it shine. On Colbert, it was Sierra Hull’s mandolin work that stood out most in her two solos, while guitarist Tim O’Brien appeared like the quintessential front porch picker in his marijuana leaf shirt and loose overalls. The whole thing ended with a full-band round that’d make roots fans miss summertime jam sessions even more than this past season already did.

Watch the replay of “Breakers Road” below.

In addition to releasing Cuttin’ Grass himself, Sturgill appeared on Margo Price’s recent live album Perfectly Imperfect at The Ryman and also produced her latest full-length, That’s How Rumors Get Started.

