Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Speed Stick Announce Debut Album, Share “Knot” Featuring Kelley Deal: Stream

The Carrboro, NC supergroup features members of Polvo, Bat Fangs, and The Love Language

by
on November 18, 2020, 5:55pm
Speed Stick band music Volume One new song Kelley Deal The Breeders Superchunk Polvo Bat Fangs The Love Language
Speed Stick

There’s a new supergroup in town. Say hello to Speed Stick, a merging of musical minds with Polvo’s Ash Bowie, Bat Fangs’ Laura King, The Love Language’s Thomas Simpson, and The Paul Swest’s Charles Chace. They’ve been secretly working on their debut album under the moniker. It’s called Volume One and it’s due out January 22nd via Don Giovanni.

Volume One came together in an unusual fashion. Originally, Speed Stick only consisted of two drummers. As such, they busied themselves by distributing studio tracks to select musicians, in hopes that those musicians would be inspired enough to put their own spin on the songs. Luckily for them, most everyone they sent music too was interested in collaborating.

If the core members of Speed Stick weren’t a big enough deal already, then take a look at the guest features they landed: Mac McCaughan (Superchunk), Kelley Deal (The Breeders, R. Ring), Mike Montgomery (R. Ring), and Stuart McLamb (The Love Language).

Luckily, Speed Stick sound as awesome as their roster suggests. On their debut single, “Knots”, Speed Stick use a weird, distant drum beat to introduce some seriously angular guitar, fuzzed-out riffs, and the wavy vocals of a Kelley Deal guest feature. It’s catchy enough to tap along to, but weird enough to keep you guessing what comes next. Stream it below.

Editors' Picks

Pre-orders for Volume One are currently ongoing, including a special clear vinyl variant. Peep the album artwork and complete tracklist after the jump.

Volume One Artwork:

Volume One by Speed Stick album artwork cover art

Volume One Tracklist:
01. Protect Your Magic (featuring Ash Bowie/Charles Chace)
02. Knots (featuring Kelley Deal/Mike Montgomery)
03. Twin Collision (featuring Stuart McLamb)
04. Plants (featuring Ben Felton)
05. And Again (featuring Nora Rogers/Jenny Waters)
06. Lurk On Me (featuring Juan Huevos)
07. SS Grandmama (featuring Mac McCaughan)
08. Let It Shine (featuring Ryan Gustafson)
09. Pretty Sure (featuring Casey Cook/Laura King/Rob Liberti)
10. Spleed Splick (featuring Clarque Blomquist)

A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone A Mask for When You're Tired of Being Home Alone
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Now Available to Stream Here
The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role The Curious Story of Sean Connery's Final Role
Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch Last Chance Sale on Last Season's Coolest Merch

Previous Story
No One Asked for It, But Lil Yachty Recorded a New Version of the Saved by the Bell Theme Song
Next Story
Industrial Outfit 5 R V L N 5 Premiere David Bottrill Mix of “Flesh”: Stream