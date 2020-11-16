Sylvester Stallone Confirmed for The Suicide Squad

Sylvester Stallone in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Marvel)

Yo, Harley Quinn! He did it! Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of The Suicide Squad.

Director James Gunn revealed Sly Stallone’s involvement in the upcoming DC Extended Universe feature in an Instagram post over the weekend. “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception,” the filmmaker captioned a picture of himself and Stallone.



In the comments, Gunn confirmed that Stallone is indeed in the film. He also noted that “the movie is done,” and that his revealing Stallone’s casting doesn’t mean it was a late or recent addition.

Stallone himself confirmed the news in an IG post of his own, sharing a report from Deadline. “Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year,” the actor wrote. “I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent!” Neither Gunn nor Stallone revealed what role the actor would be playing.

The Suicide Squad marks a reunion for Gunn and Stallone, as the latter had a bit part in the former’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He’s not the only GotG actor to make the Marvel-to-DC leap, either, as Gunn’s usual repertoire of collaborators will also appear: Michael Rooker (Marvel’s Yondu) plays Savant, Sean Gunn (Kraglin as well as the body actor for Rocket) is Weasel, and Nathan Fillion (who voiced an alien in GotG but had his Simon Williams Easter egg cut from the sequel) stars as T.D.K. Though nothing’s been announced, keep an eye out for Gregg Henry (who played Peter Quill’s grandfather in the GotG films), as he’s also been in every film Gunn’s directed.

The rest of The Suicide Squad cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), and many more. John Cena’s Peacemaker character has also already been confirmed for an HBO Max spin-off series.

The Suicide Squad is currently targeting a August 6th, 2021 release.

